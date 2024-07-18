Substitute Evan De Haro grabs winners for Bruno’s Magpies against ten-man Derry City

The UEFA Conference League second leg clash between Derry City and Bruno’s Magpies concluded in dramatic fashion, with the Magpies securing a 3-2 aggregate victory after extra time. The match, held at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, was a rollercoaster of emotions, showcasing both teams’ tenacity and determination.

First Half: Derry’s Early Lead

Derry City, trailing 2-0 from the first leg, started with a sense of urgency. Their efforts were rewarded in the 38th minute when Mark Connelly headed home from a corner delivered by Doherty, igniting hope among the home fans. However, their momentum was disrupted just before half-time as Adam O’Reilly received his second yellow card and was sent off, leaving Derry with ten men.

Second Half: Derry’s Resilience

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Derry continued to press in the second half. Their persistence paid off in the 57th minute when Patrick Hoban scored to level the aggregate score at 2-2. The tension escalated with every passing minute, but neither side could find the decisive goal in regular time, leading to extra time.

Extra Time: Magpies’ Decisive Moment

Extra time began with high stakes and intense play. Both teams had their opportunities, but it was the Magpies who capitalized. In the 111th minute, Evan De Haro broke the deadlock, giving the Magpies a crucial lead. Derry pushed hard to equalize, with multiple attempts on goal, but the Magpies’ goalkeeper Coleing was in exceptional form, making crucial saves to maintain their lead.

Final Whistle: Agony for Derry, Ecstasy for Magpies

As the referee blew the final whistle at the end of extra time, Bruno’s Magpies celebrated their hard-fought victory. Derry’s last-ditch efforts, including a missed target by Whelan in the 120th minute, epitomized their fighting spirit but were ultimately in vain.

The match’s pivotal moments were a testament to the thrilling and often cruel nature of football. Derry City’s brave comeback, despite being a man down for much of the match, showcased their resilience and determination. However, Bruno’s Magpies’ clinical finish and resolute defending under pressure secured their passage to the next round.

Key Moments Recap:

• 38’: Mark Connelly scores for Derry City, assisted by Doherty.

• 45’: Adam O’Reilly of Derry City receives a red card.

• 57’: Patrick Hoban levels the aggregate score for Derry City.

• 111’: Evan De Haro scores the decisive goal for Bruno’s Magpies.

• 120’+1’: Whelan’s missed opportunity for Derry City in the dying moments.

The result, a 3-2 aggregate win for Bruno’s Magpies, marks a significant achievement for the team and a heartbreaking exit for Derry City, who showed immense courage and spirit throughout the tie.