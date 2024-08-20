Summer Sports programme enters final days before school returns

Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, Governor of Gibraltar visited the GSLA’s Summer Sports Programme at Bayside sports complex on Monday where he was given a tour of all the different activities taking place. He was also to speak to organisers, leaders and some of the children taking part on what was a particularly hot summers day.

The programme, led by the GSLA, and with the support of local sports associations has seen a full programme of events since the end of the school year. With groups now distributed across the many facilities now available across Gibraltar, the programme, alongside the cultural summer programme and activities such as those offered by Possabilities and the Stay and Play programme have provided ample opportunities for Gibraltar’s youngsters.

Growing year by year, the programme now in its 25th year has become one of the focal points for the summer. Parents now making use of the programme as a stop gap during the summer break thanks to the programme replicating the half-days school hours” to provide activities.