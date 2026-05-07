Sunil selected as Development Panel A Umpire by ICC

Gibraltar cricket was today celebrating another huge achievement for the sport as it was announced that Sunil Chandiramani has been selected as a Development Panel A Umpire by the ICC.

The appointment which will be from May 2026 through to May 2028 is a major accomplishment both at an individual level as well as the national sport in terms of the prestige it brings.

The International Panel of ICC Development Umpires is a specialized group designed to train and promote talented match officials from Associate Member nations and female umpires worldwide. Established in 2005, it acts as a crucial pathway to international umpiring, supporting gender parity in officiating and offering experience in global tournaments.

The panel identifies promising officials and provides them with opportunities to stand in higher-level matches, including women's international matches, U-19 tournaments, and men's associate tournaments.

Commenting to this newspaper after revealing his appointment Sunil was to say “Receiving the news of my appointment to the ICC Development Panel A was a truly humbling moment. Cricket is a lifelong passion of mine, and to be selected at this level is something I have dreamed of for a very long time. It was a complete surprise, but one that I am incredibly proud to accept.

"Representing the Rock on the global stage is an immense honour. We may be a small nation, but little Gibraltar has a habit of punching well above its weight in the international sporting arena. I’m looking forward to carrying our flag into this new chapter of my officiating career.

The next two years will involve a lot of high-level cricket, and I’m eager to get started. My goal has always been to serve the game to the best of my ability, and this appointment is a fantastic opportunity to do just that at the highest international level.”