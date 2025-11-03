Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Supported Needs and Disability Office continues drop-in clinics throughout November

By Chronicle Staff
3rd November 2025

The Ministry of Equality’s Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO) will continue its on-location drop-in service throughout November, offering advice and support at various public locations.

The SNDO will be available at John Mackintosh Square (The Piazza) on Mondays from 10am to 2pm and outside St Bernard’s Hospital on Wednesdays from 10am to 2pm. The service allows individuals to receive support without the need for prior appointments.

Supported Needs and Disability Office Manager, Jenny Victory, said: “Our presence at the Piazza is an important step in ensuring that individuals with disabilities feel supported and informed. We encourage everyone to take advantage of our drop-in sessions to learn more about the services available to them.”

The initiative aims to provide guidance, signpost individuals to relevant resources, and assist with form completion. It forms part of the SNDO’s broader effort to improve awareness of available services and ensure individuals are informed of their rights.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “It was great to see the public engaging with the SNDO on-location, and I hope to see this continue in all of the other scheduled on-location clinics this month. Working together, we will be able to create a more inclusive community for all.”

For those unable to attend the on-location sessions, the SNDO office at Europort, Building 9, Floor 5, is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 8.30am and 2pm during November.

Support is also available through email at sndo@gibraltar.gov.gi, by phone on 20042196, or via WhatsApp on 56003196. Further information can be found at disability.gov.gi or on the SN DO Facebook page.

