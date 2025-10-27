Supported Needs and Disability Office to hold on-location clinics in November

The Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO) will be hosting a series of on-location clinics throughout November to assist members of the public with various support needs.

The clinics will take place every Monday at John Mackintosh Square and every Wednesday outside St Bernard’s Hospital. Dates include November 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 26. Sessions will run from 10am to 2pm.

As a result, the SNDO’s Europort offices will be closed on Mondays and Wednesdays during November, with staff instead available at the on-location clinics.

The initiative is part of the SNDO’s efforts to provide accessible support and engage directly with the public in familiar locations. The clinics will offer signposting, one-to-one advice, support, and assistance with completing forms.

Jenny Victory from the Supported Needs and Disability Office said: “We aim to ensure that everyone in our community has the opportunity to access vital support services. Our focus is on making assistance readily available and reducing any obstacles that individuals may face. We look forward to engaging with the public and providing the necessary guidance during these sessions.”

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “The SNDO is working tirelessly to deliver inclusivity and accessibility in Gibraltar. Their clinics support individual members of the public with their own personal journeys. I urge anyone who needs support to please come to the Piazza or the Hospital and have a chat with them.”

Those unable to attend the clinics can still contact the SNDO via email at sndo@gibraltar.gov.gi, by phone on 200 42196, by WhatsApp on 56003195, or visit disability.gov.gi.