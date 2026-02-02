Supreme Court orders former Mansion CEO to pay £1.7m in damages

The Supreme Court has ordered former Mansion CEO Karel Mañasco to pay £1.7m in damages to his former employer.

The claim was brought by gaming company Mansion and Onisac, which forms part of a large corporate group that operates online casinos.

Mr Mañasco held the post of Chief Financial Officer in 2012, became the sole director of Mansion and Onisac in 2016, and CEO in 2017.

He has been embroiled in a long-running legal dispute with his former employer and had previously been ordered to pay damages of over €2m.

The court has previously heard that Mr Mañasco had allegedly carried out several unauthorised transactions and was investigated by the company, and he subsequently resigned in 2021.

Last week Chief Justice Anthony Dudley ordered Mr Manasco to pay out a further £1.7m and his counterclaim was dismissed.

Mr Mañasco had faced allegations he had purchased personal luxury goods with company money.

Mr Mañasco was ordered to account for all profits from the sale of vehicles and watches.