Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Supreme Court orders former Mansion CEO to pay £1.7m in damages

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Ramagge
2nd February 2026

The Supreme Court has ordered former Mansion CEO Karel Mañasco to pay £1.7m in damages to his former employer.

The claim was brought by gaming company Mansion and Onisac, which forms part of a large corporate group that operates online casinos.

Mr Mañasco held the post of Chief Financial Officer in 2012, became the sole director of Mansion and Onisac in 2016, and CEO in 2017.

He has been embroiled in a long-running legal dispute with his former employer and had previously been ordered to pay damages of over €2m.

The court has previously heard that Mr Mañasco had allegedly carried out several unauthorised transactions and was investigated by the company, and he subsequently resigned in 2021.

Last week Chief Justice Anthony Dudley ordered Mr Manasco to pay out a further £1.7m and his counterclaim was dismissed.

Mr Mañasco had faced allegations he had purchased personal luxury goods with company money.

Mr Mañasco was ordered to account for all profits from the sale of vehicles and watches.

Most Read

Local News

Weather warning issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Local News

Severe weather causes disruption across Gibraltar as winds reach gale force

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Brexit

Preparatory work for treaty implementation gears up 

Fri 30th Jan, 2026

Local News

Warnings issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds on Wednesday

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Brexit

Frontline agencies briefed on treaty ahead of ‘provisional application’ from April 10

Fri 30th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New bespoke AI system for Central Arrears Unit after recruitment issues

2nd February 2026

Local News
Restoration of eGov services begins

30th January 2026

Local News
Secure phone pouches introduced in comprehensive schools 

30th January 2026

Local News
Cancer Relief to host annual Pancake Day fundraiser on February 17

30th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026