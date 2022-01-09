Surianne Dalmedo and Louis Chipolina win Singer Songwriter Competition

Local musicians Surianne Dalmedo and Louis Chipolina recently won the Rock on the Rock Club Singer Songwriter competition.

Ms Dalmedo works professionally has singer and songwriter focusing on acoustic Latin, Rock and Flamenco music.

She entered the competition alongside Louis Chipolina, who is the Bass player from Levanter Breeze.

Entering the competition were seven local acts, Alexej Bagleitto, Alessandro Baglietto Sanguinetti, Kristian Celecia, Luana Maio, Nikolai Celecia, Surianne Dalmedo and Louis Chipolina, The Views and Yusef Moudden.

Alexj Bagleitto scooped the second prize and Nikolai Celecia was presented with the third prize.

The Rock on the Rock Singer Songwriter Competition his now in its 12th year and the first prize included a £400 cash prize, with second receiving £150 and third receiving £50.

There was also a special performance from last year’s winner Layla Rose.

Each entry performed two original songs and a cover song.

For Ms Dalmedo and Mr Chipolina their original songs of choice were ‘You think I am crazy’ and ‘Freedom’.

Their cover song was a version of The Beatles ‘All my loving’.

The judging panel was formed by a mix of musicians and association founders such as Jonathan Bugeja from The Layla Rose Band, Nick Richardson from The Undesirables and Kayron Pozo from MAG.

All participants were judged on lyrics, performance, delivery as well as on the interpretation of the chosen cover.