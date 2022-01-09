Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 9th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Surianne Dalmedo and Louis Chipolina win Singer Songwriter Competition

By Chronicle Staff
9th January 2022

Local musicians Surianne Dalmedo and Louis Chipolina recently won the Rock on the Rock Club Singer Songwriter competition.

Ms Dalmedo works professionally has singer and songwriter focusing on acoustic Latin, Rock and Flamenco music.

She entered the competition alongside Louis Chipolina, who is the Bass player from Levanter Breeze.

Entering the competition were seven local acts, Alexej Bagleitto, Alessandro Baglietto Sanguinetti, Kristian Celecia, Luana Maio, Nikolai Celecia, Surianne Dalmedo and Louis Chipolina, The Views and Yusef Moudden.

Alexj Bagleitto scooped the second prize and Nikolai Celecia was presented with the third prize.

The Rock on the Rock Singer Songwriter Competition his now in its 12th year and the first prize included a £400 cash prize, with second receiving £150 and third receiving £50.

There was also a special performance from last year’s winner Layla Rose.

Each entry performed two original songs and a cover song.

For Ms Dalmedo and Mr Chipolina their original songs of choice were ‘You think I am crazy’ and ‘Freedom’.
Their cover song was a version of The Beatles ‘All my loving’.

The judging panel was formed by a mix of musicians and association founders such as Jonathan Bugeja from The Layla Rose Band, Nick Richardson from The Undesirables and Kayron Pozo from MAG.

All participants were judged on lyrics, performance, delivery as well as on the interpretation of the chosen cover.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Local News

Swiss-based company eyes Rock bunkers for Bitcoin mining project

Fri 7th Jan, 2022

Local News

Plans filed to restore artillery piece rusting in a scrapyard

Fri 7th Jan, 2022

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
After 500 days away from Gibraltar, Simon Dumas looks back on three years with King Calaway

9th January 2022

Features
Clubhouse employment placements sees nine members return to the world of work

7th January 2022

Features
Do women chess players outperform the men in Gibraltar? The evidence so far...

6th January 2022

Features
Joan Fallon publishes newest book ‘Sophie is Still Missing’

5th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022