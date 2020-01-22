Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Swimmers waiting for handover

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd January 2020

Swimmers continue to wait for the final handover of the swimming pool at Lathbury Barracks. The pool, it was revealed during last December’s Parliamentary sessions is “ready and all that is left are the final touches to the plant room” according to Minister for Sports Steven Linares. He also indicated at the time that “all...

