T20 Bash kicks off at Europa this Sunday

Gibraltar Cricket this weekend launches the T20 Bash Gibraltar.

A new initiative will see the T20 Bash for both men and women at Europa Point this Sunday.

The initiative looks to provide "fast-paced cricket, big hitting, and plenty of action on the pitch" as teams compete for the T20 Bash title.

The first match, starting at 9.30am will see Hercules Lions take on Europa Eagles in the men's category. This will be followed by a 12.30 kick off for the women's category with Rugby CC facing Pirates CC.