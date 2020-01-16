Table Tennis bouncing back
Table Tennis has been bouncing back to the forefront with the sport seeing numerous teams now joining its leagues, especially at junior levels. On Wednesday, which was the start of the leagues, Governor’s Meadow sports hall, formerly the Bayside Comprehensive sports hall, had all the tables full as players joined in the evening of matches....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here