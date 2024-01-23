Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Jan, 2024

The Arts Society held their first talk of the year last week

By Chronicle Staff
23rd January 2024

The lecture (illustrated talk) was fun and informative and had music to illustrate the points. I attach a photo I took. It was well attended with in total 50 members and guests, which was a great outcome on a rainy evening. In attendance was also our patron HE The Governor.

Steve King covered the background of a wide variety of songs starting with the Drifters - Save the last dance for me, via The Police, Beatles, ABBA and others. Every Breath You Take is rather sinister and not a love song. Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds is not about LSD. ABBA was a band consisting of two divorced couples who wrote several break-up songs and then performed them themselves.

Steve concluded the talk with : "I will always love you”. It written by Dolly Parton and was a Country Number one for Dolly twice. Whitney Houston turned it into a massive worldwide hit in the early 1990s. It was a break-up song, but of a business relationship (of Dolly Parton).

