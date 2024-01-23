The Arts Society held their first talk of the year last week

The lecture (illustrated talk) was fun and informative and had music to illustrate the points. I attach a photo I took. It was well attended with in total 50 members and guests, which was a great outcome on a rainy evening. In attendance was also our patron HE The Governor.

Steve King covered the background of a wide variety of songs starting with the Drifters - Save the last dance for me, via The Police, Beatles, ABBA and others. Every Breath You Take is rather sinister and not a love song. Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds is not about LSD. ABBA was a band consisting of two divorced couples who wrote several break-up songs and then performed them themselves.

Steve concluded the talk with : "I will always love you”. It written by Dolly Parton and was a Country Number one for Dolly twice. Whitney Houston turned it into a massive worldwide hit in the early 1990s. It was a break-up song, but of a business relationship (of Dolly Parton).