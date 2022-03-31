Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Mar, 2022

Sports

The best of the best in youth netball in Challenge competition

By Stephen Ignacio
31st March 2022

After last years successful competition, Gibraltar Netball has once again organised this competition to challenge our Performance Academy Athletes.

The U17 National Squad would have been participating at the annual U17 Netball Europe Challenge Competition which has been postponed till November. The Performance Academy would have also had other opportunities of match play but due to Covid no visiting teams have come to Gibraltar. We have also been unable to travel.

In this competition both Squads will be faced with a selection of local league players from our 1st – 4th Division, as well as our U21 Squad. The teams competing are as follows;
- U17 National Squad
- Performance Academy Squad x2
- U21s Squad
- Team 1 (Players from 1st&2nd Div)
- Team 2 (Players from 3rd & 4th Div)

A GNA spokesperson said “This will be a brilliant opportunity for our young athletes to put all their training into competitive match play.

All these players regardless of not having competitions have been training hard. We are so proud of them for continuing to stay committed and better times and opportunities will be coming!

But for now, please join us in supporting them and create the same ambience of a tournament as they rightly deserve!”

Details of fixtures also attached

