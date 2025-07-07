The big reveal as mascot launched

As the Netball World Youth Cup approaches with Gibraltar as host, World Netball was this week to reveal the new mascot which will be adding her name to event.

A sleek presentation was to reveal a Barbary Partridge as netball’s chosen mascot, moving away from the regularly used ape and seagulls seen in other sports.

Providing their explanations for having chosen Gibraltar’s own resident bird the NWYC mascot was revealed with netball’s governing body calling on the public to give it a name.

Organisers will also see in the coming weeks further information on the marketing of the event being revealed with the events own anthem song expected to be revealed.

With Gibraltar hosting twenty of the globes top netball under 21 teams, the event is among the biggest hosted in Gibraltar.