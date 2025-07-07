Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

The big reveal as mascot launched

By Stephen Ignacio
7th July 2025

As the Netball World Youth Cup approaches with Gibraltar as host, World Netball was this week to reveal the new mascot which will be adding her name to event.
A sleek presentation was to reveal a Barbary Partridge as netball’s chosen mascot, moving away from the regularly used ape and seagulls seen in other sports.
Providing their explanations for having chosen Gibraltar’s own resident bird the NWYC mascot was revealed with netball’s governing body calling on the public to give it a name.
Organisers will also see in the coming weeks further information on the marketing of the event being revealed with the events own anthem song expected to be revealed.
With Gibraltar hosting twenty of the globes top netball under 21 teams, the event is among the biggest hosted in Gibraltar.

Most Read

Local News

McGrail Inquiry sends ‘warning letters’ to those facing criticism in final report

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Local News

Action4schools delivers 110th water well project in Sierra Leone

Sun 6th Jul, 2025

Local News

In Supreme Court, a sports bar triggers complex exchanges on constitutional law

Wed 2nd Jul, 2025

Local News

‘Time to go’, Bossino tells CM

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
U16 Boys Fall Short in Tight Battle Against San Marino

7th July 2025

Sports
Henley hat trick for Gibraltarian rower

7th July 2025

Sports
GAAA open Championships

7th July 2025

Sports
Weekender Festival shows path towards future events for Gibraltar Pool

7th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025