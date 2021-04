The final 12-woman squad announced

The final 12-woman squad for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Futsal Euro Preliminary Round fixtures being held at the Tercentenary Hall from May 5 – May 7 has been announced.

The squad will face up against Belgium on May 5 at 18:00 before taking on Kazakhstan on May 7 at 18:00.

The Gibraltar Squad is:

Tiana BORRELL, Kayleigh FERRO, Lorena GARCIA, Joelle GILBERT, Arwen NEALE, Reighann MASCARENHAS-OLIVERO, Kyrelle REVAGLIATTE, Caitlin ROBBA, Shania ROBBA, Dhalia SALAH EL-DIN, Tiffany VIAGAS and Naomi VICTOR.