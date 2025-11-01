Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 1st Nov, 2025

Sports

The Gibraltar Fishing Club holds 13th competition of the year

By Stephen Ignacio
1st November 2025

The Gibraltar Fishing Club held its 13th competition of the year once again at the Detached Mole.
A total of 25 members took part in what was described as the best event of the season so far. A wide variety of species were successfully landed, with many — including eagle rays and wrasse — returned to the sea alive.
Victor Aguilar once again impressed by landing two eagle rays weighing 13.97 kg and 6.10 kg respectively. Blaze Soanes, one of the club’s top junior anglers, also landed an eagle ray weighing 9.64 kg.
Graham Israel showcased his shore-jigging skills by catching three little tunny (locally known as bacorretas), weighing 7.31 kg, 5.16 kg, and 1.02 kg respectively. He also caught a 2.73 kg dentex — a new club record. In a single day, Graham added three of his fish to the club’s Top Five Fish of the Year list.
Charlie Carreras also deserves special mention. At nearly 70 years of age, he caught three gilthead bream among other species, earning 1st place overall with a total of 1,355 points. He was closely followed by Alfred Rodriguez with 1,155 points, consolidating his position as this year’s top angler.

Other anglers who performed exceptionally well in terms of points were:
Victor Aguilar – 995 points
Dylan Dalli – 971 points
Graham Israel – 941 points
Blaze Soanes – 815 points
Lee Licudi – 680 points
Day winners:
White Bream Points Aggregate:
1st – Alfred Rodriguez – 880 points
2nd – Charlie Carreras – 720 points
3rd – Dylan Dalli – 520 points
Heaviest Fish: Victor Aguilar’s 13.97 kg eagle ray

