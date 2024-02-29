The heart of recovery: The vital role of community in cardiac rehabilitation

In this, the last article of the series written by the Cardiac Association of Gibraltar to highlight the importance of heart health, Jon Santos explains that receiving medical treatment for a cardiac event is just the beginning on the road to recovery.

By Jon Santos

In the journey towards recovery for cardiac patients, the path can be as much about healing the heart emotionally as it is about physical rehabilitation. A growing body of research underscores the importance of community support in enhancing outcomes for individuals recovering from heart-related illnesses.

Cardiac diseases, often seen as purely medical conditions, have significant psychological and emotional dimensions.

After experiencing events such as heart attacks or undergoing surgeries like bypasses or stent placements, patients frequently confront not just physical challenges but also feelings of anxiety, depression, and isolation.

It is in this critical phase that community support emerges as a cornerstone for comprehensive recovery.

"Recovery from cardiac events is not just about the physical aspects, such as regaining strength, managing symptoms, and adapting to lifestyle changes. It's also about overcoming the fear and uncertainty that comes with such a life-changing experience," says Dr. Emily Chen, a cardiologist specializing in rehabilitation.

Community support groups such as The Gibraltar Cardiac Association offer platforms for sharing experiences, challenges, and victories. The association provides educational resources, emotional support, and motivation, which are crucial for patients navigating the complexities of recovery.

The sense of belonging can significantly reduce feelings of isolation and depression, which are known risk factors for adverse cardiac events.

Moreover, involvement in community programs can lead to better adherence to rehabilitation exercises, medication regimes, and lifestyle changes.

"When individuals feel supported and accountable to a group, they are more likely to stick with their treatment plans and make the necessary adjustments to their diet, exercise, and medication," notes Dr. Chen.

Hospitals and rehabilitation centers increasingly recognize the value of integrating community support into their cardiac care programs. Many have begun to facilitate support groups, workshops, and social activities aimed at building networks of support among patients and their families.

The story of Jack Noble, a 56-year-old heart attack survivor, highlights the transformative power of community.

"After my heart attack, I felt like I was on an island. Joining a cardiac support group helped me realize I wasn't alone. Sharing my fears and achievements with others who understood what I was going through was incredibly healing," says Noble.

In conclusion, as the medical community continues to advance in the treatment of cardiac diseases, the role of community support in the recovery process shines brightly.

It's a reminder that healing the heart involves not just medical intervention but also connection, support, and shared understanding.

For cardiac patients, the journey back to health is both a personal and collective endeavor, with community at its heart.

On that note the Cardiac Association would like to express its gratitude to the community of Gibraltar for the outpouring of support we received yesterday during our annual ‘Walk the Mile’ event and, in particular, for its support at the event we held at Commonwealth Park that same evening where we paid a special tribute to our recently departed founding member Mr Keith Bautista.

It was a beautiful and emotional event that reminded us all of our good fortune to be a part of a caring community such as ours.