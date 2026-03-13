The Interclubs Championship heads to Gibraltar with more than 32 yachts fighting for the lead

The second race of the Strait Interclubs Championship will take place this Saturday under the organization of the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club, with a forecast of westerly winds (Poniente) and a fleet returning to full strength.

After a start to the season marked by unstable weather conditions, the Strait Interclubs Championship is preparing for a highly competitive day. This Saturday, the waters in the northern area of the Bay of Gibraltar will host the second scoring race, organized by the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club (RGYC).

Following the cancellation of the January event and a difficult race day in Estepona, where bad weather significantly reduced participation, the forecast for this weekend looks much more promising. A westerly wind of 12 to 25 knots is expected to provide true racing conditions for the more than 30 confirmed yachts, coming from clubs in Algeciras, Estepona, Sotogrande, La Línea, Ceuta and Gibraltar.

The provisional standings add further excitement to the event. In the ORC class, the current leader is Castañer Yachts, representing the Real Club Marítimo de Sotogrande. In the Reduced Sail class, Lady Antonia from the Real Club Náutico de Estepona holds the top position, while in the Club class the provisional leader is Samba, sailing for the Real Club Náutico de Algeciras.

Warning signal scheduled for 12:00

The Race Committee has scheduled the warning signal for 12:00 pm. Taking advantage of the wind direction, a windward–leeward technical course is expected to be set in the northern area of the Bay.

This type of course will require maximum focus from the crews, especially due to the regular traffic of commercial vessels entering and leaving the port facilities, a common factor in this Strait race area.

Gathering at the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club

Beyond the sporting competition, the Interclubs spirit remains rooted in camaraderie among sailors. After the race, the fleet will gather at the historic facilities of the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club to enjoy the traditional post-race meal, where participants will review the results of what promises to be an intense and closely contested day.

“After two difficult months due to the weather, seeing a forecast with westerly winds and a fleet of more than 30 yachts confirms how eager the Strait sailing community is to get back on the water,” organizers from the RGYC commented.