Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

The Ladies That Rock The Rock holds awards ceremony

By Chronicle Staff
8th March 2024

The 2024 Awards ceremony for The Ladies That Rock The Rock took place on Tuesday, March 5, at a Gala Dinner held at the Sunborn Hotel ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD).

Organised by Ayelet Mamo Shay, the founder of the award Program and author of the book The Ladies That Rock The Rock, the event recognised the inspirational accomplishments of the women who have most influenced Gibraltar’s social, economic and cultural life.

The winning ladies were chosen by a committee, out of hundreds of nominations submitted over the past few months.

The event brought together women and men from different backgrounds, including business leaders and community members.

During the Gala dinner, guests were treated to a range of activities, including an insightful panel with some of the winning ladies moderated by Chloe Loddo, entertainment by a professional actor/acrobat, a singer, networking opportunities, a photo booth and a raffle with many prizes, with some of the proceeds being donated to GibSams.
The theme of the night was a cinematic journey that not only aimed to entertain, but also enlighten and empower the audience, as movies are powerful reflections of society.

Awards were given to seven women from across different sectors in recognition of their achievements, and Minister for Equality Christian Santos presented the awards and highlighted the importance of Inclusion and Diversity and in our society.

And the winners are:

Diversity & Inclusion Award - Nicole Byrne

Business Leader Award - Dianne Vallejo

Environmental Contribution Award - Melanie Soiza Stagnetto

Woman Entrepreneurship Award – Dominique Peñalver

Social Responsibility Award – Monique Grambow

Young Woman Leadership Award - Nicole Victor

Lifetime Achievement Award - Marielou Risso Guerrero

The Ladies That Rock the Rock Team will continue to deliver workshops, delegations, events and much more during the year.

To get involved or for further information regarding their activities contact The Ladies That Rock The Rock Team on: TheLadiesThatRock@gmail.com

Most Read

Local News

Monica Popham wins Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year

Wed 28th Feb, 2024

Local News

RBSI manager ‘picked victims’ and used cash till as ‘personal money box’, court hears

Tue 5th Mar, 2024

Local News

999 will be the new Emergency Number for Police, Ambulance and Fire Service

Thu 7th Mar, 2024

Local News

GDP officers pass maritime exams

Wed 6th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Albares seeks cross-party ‘unity and consensus’ on Spain’s treaty aims

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Wellbeing workshops held ahead of International Women’s Day

8th March 2024

Features
Miss Gibraltar in Miss World final tomorrow

8th March 2024

Features
February 2024 was warmest on record globally, scientists say

7th March 2024

Features
The architect with Menorcan roots behind the design of Gibraltar’s Sacred Heart Church

6th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024