The Ladies That Rock The Rock holds awards ceremony

The 2024 Awards ceremony for The Ladies That Rock The Rock took place on Tuesday, March 5, at a Gala Dinner held at the Sunborn Hotel ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD).

Organised by Ayelet Mamo Shay, the founder of the award Program and author of the book The Ladies That Rock The Rock, the event recognised the inspirational accomplishments of the women who have most influenced Gibraltar’s social, economic and cultural life.

The winning ladies were chosen by a committee, out of hundreds of nominations submitted over the past few months.

The event brought together women and men from different backgrounds, including business leaders and community members.

During the Gala dinner, guests were treated to a range of activities, including an insightful panel with some of the winning ladies moderated by Chloe Loddo, entertainment by a professional actor/acrobat, a singer, networking opportunities, a photo booth and a raffle with many prizes, with some of the proceeds being donated to GibSams.

The theme of the night was a cinematic journey that not only aimed to entertain, but also enlighten and empower the audience, as movies are powerful reflections of society.

Awards were given to seven women from across different sectors in recognition of their achievements, and Minister for Equality Christian Santos presented the awards and highlighted the importance of Inclusion and Diversity and in our society.

And the winners are:

Diversity & Inclusion Award - Nicole Byrne

Business Leader Award - Dianne Vallejo

Environmental Contribution Award - Melanie Soiza Stagnetto

Woman Entrepreneurship Award – Dominique Peñalver

Social Responsibility Award – Monique Grambow

Young Woman Leadership Award - Nicole Victor

Lifetime Achievement Award - Marielou Risso Guerrero

The Ladies That Rock the Rock Team will continue to deliver workshops, delegations, events and much more during the year.

To get involved or for further information regarding their activities contact The Ladies That Rock The Rock Team on: TheLadiesThatRock@gmail.com