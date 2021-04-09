The much awaited 11-a-side returns
The hockey 11-a-side season starts in earnest this Saturday with Development league action between Bavaria Hawks development against Grammarians HC. This will be followed by men’s second division match between Eagle’s res and Collegians Vets at noon. The matches will be played behind closed doors, with no spectators yet allowed. Sunday will see start the...
