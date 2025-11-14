No points for Gibraltar, but the “parked bus” is gone

Gibraltar 1–2 Montenegro

It was a cold, wet, and windy late-evening kick-off for Gibraltar against Montenegro — probably some of the worst conditions Gibraltar have played in at Europa Point. The brave fans who made their way to the stadium were an early inspiration for the home side.

Gibraltar began on the front foot, with smiles visible on the bench as they pushed forward before Montenegro settled into possession. It was a tentative start for the visitors, who were still adapting to the pitch and the conditions. With an average age of just 21, Gibraltar pressed high from the outset — a clear contrast to the Julio Ribas era, and exactly the kind of proactive style Scott Wiseman had spoken about wanting from his team.

With De Barr injured, Gibraltar faced the challenge of players stepping up to fill the gap in link-up play — the role where the ball is held and transitions from defence to attack are built. Early on, there were signs of that movement from players such as Scanlon and Borge.

The Europa Point pitch itself was being tested, its drainage still largely unproven on official matchdays.

Montenegro’s first real moment came in the sixth minute when a corner was blocked bravely by the Gibraltar defence, players throwing themselves in front of the shot with real determination.

With Torrilla back in the squad and wearing the captain’s armband, Gibraltar had some much-needed experience in midfield from a true grafter.

In the tenth minute, with the rain pelting down, Montenegro won another corner, but Gibraltar defended it well despite the extreme conditions favouring neither team.

Torrilla was injured in the 12th minute after a hard fall on his shoulder, requiring treatment and raising early concerns about his fitness.

Mauro, who had come on early, showed confidence at the back, the Cádiz player quickly settling into the defensive rhythm. A controversial corner awarded to Montenegro in the 17th minute nearly proved costly — Hankin was unsighted by his defence and could only watch the shot graze past his far post.

But Gibraltar struck back in style.

A brilliant run through the middle by Scanlon saw him glide past two players before threading the perfect ball into space for Jessop. The young now Lincoln Red Imps forward showed composure and confidence, slipping the ball under the keeper’s legs to give Gibraltar a deserved lead.

The advantage was almost undone four minutes later. Montenegro broke through, Hankin made the initial block, and as Mauro challenged for the rebound, he was adjudged to have fouled his opponent. After a four-minute VAR check, the penalty was overturned and Gibraltar breathed again, still 1–0 up.

The rain continued to hammer down.

On 27 minutes, Gibraltar floated in a dangerous free kick that forced Montenegro into heavy defending. Moments later, the visitors headed wide with Hankin wrong-footed.

Hankin made another crucial save on the half hour, charging out to block at the attacker’s feet to keep Gibraltar in the match.

But in the 32nd minute, Gibraltar conceded softly. A free kick from the far left was driven low, squeezing under the defenders and into the far corner, Hankin’s view obstructed as Montenegro levelled.

Hankin was called into action again shortly after, racing off his line to clear danger.

In the 38th minute Borge was clearly obstructed, but just as VAR had spared Gibraltar earlier, it turned against them on the 40th minute. Pozo was caught holding back an opponent by the shoulder as he cleared the danger and a penalty was given.

Hankin got a hand to the spot kick but not enough to push it round the post and Montenegro took the lead, confidence shifting just before half-time as the rain finally eased.

During the seven minutes of added time, Gibraltar began to lose composure, with defensive gaps appearing. Only the concentration of key players such as Lope ensured the deficit didn’t grow.

Yellow cards began to accumulate with Borge and Annesley both booked.

Jolley forced a corner on 50 minutes, adding brief pressure on Montenegro but without creating a clear chance.

Montenegro made a change at half-time, while Gibraltar waited to bring on Bent.

The home side restarted with confidence, pressing high and refusing to panic despite trailing. They were briefly caught on the back foot in the 48th minute, but Hankin again reacted superbly, and the follow-up lob drifted over the bar — two Gibraltar defenders already on the line to protect the goal.

On 51 minutes, a moment of chaos saw Gibraltar’s defence momentarily static as rebounds fell kindly for Montenegro, Hankin diving bravely at the attacker’s feet.

Controversy followed at the other end as a late challenge on Jolley went unpunished in the 52nd minute, met with loud jeers from home supporters. The referee was becoming a focal point, clearly affecting Gibraltar’s approach.

Changes came on 54 minutes with Torrilla, Borge and goalscorer Jessop all replaced by Bent, Morgan and Richards — more height and physical presence through the middle and up top.

The pace slowed as the hour mark approached.

Jolley was floored again by a high boot, yet no card was shown — though he recovered quickly to clear danger moments later.

Gibraltar remained committed to pressing forward, still searching for an equaliser even at the risk of leaving gaps at the back.

Their attacking intent pushed Montenegro deeper, forcing the visitors to defend in greater numbers as the rain once again poured down.

Louie Annesley made a crucial block inside the six-yard box on 65 minutes as Montenegro sliced through the defence.

Montenegro then began to slow the game to disrupt Gibraltar’s rhythm, retaining possession and forcing the home side to defend patiently.

In the 72nd minute Gibraltar launched a quick break and won a free kick on the left. Olivero came on for Annesley to avoid a potential second yellow. Ronan wasted the free kick, sending it too high and straight into the keeper’s hands.

As Gibraltar pushed forward, Wiseman urged his players to press high, and they were rewarded with a free kick on 80 minutes as Bartolo replaced Ronan.

Montenegro somehow cleared the danger and immediately countered with a two-against-one, but Hankin once again rescued Gibraltar with a brave block.

The visitors missed another big chance on 83 minutes, firing wide from six yards after a well-delivered free kick.

Entering the final minutes, Gibraltar pushed aggressively for the equaliser, pressing high and forcing Montenegro into mistakes. Morgan then unleashed a powerful long-range free kick, the ball rising just inches over the bar.

Frustration grew as decisions continued to go against Gibraltar and the clock ran down. Morgan’s physicality counted against him as Montenegro players dropped quickly under pressure to waste time.

In the four minutes of added time, Gibraltar were forced to defend deep, with Hankin making a fingertip save as the ball looked destined for the bottom corner. From the resulting corner, he pulled off another sharp stop at the near post.

Lope made a vital block as Gibraltar scrambled back, but despite their efforts they couldn’t find a clear chance to equalise.

Montenegro walked away with a narrow 2–1 win. Gibraltar’s young team, however, produced a solid performance with an attacking, positive mentality that brought back some of the excitement fans have long been calling for. Although that elusive European Qualifiers point remains out of reach, this was a strong step away from the old “park-the-bus” mentality — and a sign of genuine progress.