This year’s Literary Festival will be ‘bigger and better’, Santos says

Next month the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival will feature prominent prolific authors from home and abroad, in a week-long event celebrating literature.

For the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, the Festival brings together two of his key portfolios and his own love for reading.

Mr Santos said this year’s festival is set to be bigger and better, with a varied line-up featuring politicians, sports personalities, novelists, and historians.

The authors include Wayne Sleep, Sir Jeremy Hunt, Sir Vince Cable, Dame Harriet Walter, Lady Fiona Carnavaron, Prof Janne Haaland, Dr Rob Johnson, Alex Partridge, Jenny Kleeman, and many more.

“This year’s offering is bigger, better and more varied than in previous years,” Mr Santos said.

“The Festival Director, the team at Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and at the Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) have been working hard since last year’s festival to put together a programme that will appeal to a wide audience and will continue to grow Gibraltar’s reputation in the literary field.”

“Year on year Gibraltar is building on its reputation as not only a venue for a festival focused on the love of reading and literature in all its guises, but as a centre of culture, history, language and expression.”

Locals in the line-up include former Deputy Editor of this newspaper, Alice Mascarenhas, artist Christian Hook, and sports journalist Molly McElwee.

Mr Santos said Gibraltar is extremely supportive of its homegrown talent, in literature and in all the arts, and local literature has always featured in the Literary Festival.

“Gibraltar authors have always had a lot to contribute to the literary scene,” he said.

“This Festival is just another great opportunity for us to express our writing styles, languages, culture and sentiment.”

The Festival will be held in venues across Gibraltar such as the Garrison Library, John Mackintosh Hall, City Hall, and Grand Battery House from November 10 to 16.

Events will include Lightning Talks, which will feature short talks by four local authors who will present their works on Thursday, November 13, and a guided tour of Gibraltar’s literary heritage focusing on historic libraries and booksellers will be held on Monday, November 10.

For poetry lovers, there will be a poetry panel on Wednesday, November 12, which brings together four distinct poetic voices: Tassos Pagiaslis, Giordano Durante, Tess Rosado Standen, and Trino Cruz.

Part of the ethos of the festival is to support tourism to Gibraltar by offering a range of events.

“The history and military enthusiasts and those who enjoy nature and wildlife already know what the Rock has to offer,” Mr Santos said.

“The Literary Festival and indeed all our major cultural events definitely have a reach to new audiences and tourists. Gibraltar is multi-faceted and appeals to many sectors. The Festival is another string to Gibraltar’s bow.”

Another central part of the festival is fostering a love for literature amongst young people.

An extensive schools programme has been announced where international and local authors will offer workshops and talks aimed at inspiring young people.

“The Festival has always aimed to promote reading, the love of books and the sharing of ideas,” Mr Santos said.

“This is still at the heart of the Festival. What has evolved is what can be included under the ever-expanding heading of literature.”

“Bestsellers can be written by TV, theatre, musical or sporting personalities as well as novelists, politicians and historians.”

“Audiences are equally interested in fiction, biographies and novels, and of all genres. Comics, podcasts, presentations, panels, all can be included. The idea is to converse, communicate, learn and of course, enjoy.”

Q&A

Christian Santos on his personal love for reading.

What was the last book you read?

I last read the Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins. It was lent to me by a good friend and is one of those books that you have to be ready to read, at the right time in your life.

It teaches you it is ok to not be responsible or tied to other peoples’ choices, views or opinions. I found this concept extremely liberating.

What is your favourite book or one you would recommend?

My favourite book is The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini.

The beautiful descriptive writing adds to the complex plot which takes the reader on an emotional roller coaster alongside the characters.

I felt deeply involved in their stories and the book has had a lasting impact. The first page is one of the most beautifully written parts of the book. I will go further and say it is the best first page of any book I have ever read.

I would definitely recommend this, and my second favourite book, Memoirs of a Geisha by Arthur Golden.

The way the author describes the Geisha culture brought every page alive. The customs, clothing and makeup rituals described in such detail added layers to the storyline and transports the reader straight into the geisha district of Kyoto.

Do you prefer physical books, e-books, or audiobooks?

Definitely physical books, nothing can replace the feeling of physically turning pages. However, due to time constraints and the hectic life I lead at the moment, I am using audio books more often. I listen when training or when on the move.

What inspired your love for reading?

I can’t really say. I can’t remember a time before I loved reading, so there is no defined before and after moment of falling in love with books.

Reading is about study, enjoyment and escapism and I am equally happy reading a novel as I am a script.