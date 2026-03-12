Thomas Watt to interview Sir Mo Farah next month

Thomas Watt will interview Sir Mo Farah on April 17 in a prelude event to the 2026 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival, Gibraltar Cultural Services said on behalf of the Ministries for Tourism and Culture.

Mr Watt, who is best known for playing Lofty in BBC television’s EastEnders, has also worked as an actor, writer and broadcaster.

He has appeared on the BBC radio programme Fighting Talk and produced documentary films for BT Sport.

Gibraltar Cultural Services said he also ghost-wrote David Beckham’s autobiography My Side, wrote and presented BT Sport’s Football Outposts series, and currently scripts and advises on narrative for EA Sports computer games.

Tickets for the fireside chat with Sir Mo, as well as the charity Round the Rock race, will go on sale soon.

For more information, contact the Gibraltar Literary Festival director on 20049161 or by email at development@culture.gov.gi.