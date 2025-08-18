Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Three days of philately to be held in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
18th August 2025

A series of philatelic exhibitions will take place at the Garrison Library from Tuesday September 16 to Thursday September 18, bringing together collectors and enthusiasts from Gibraltar and overseas.

The first day will mark the 50th anniversary of the Gibraltar Study Circle, a specialist society based in the United Kingdom with members worldwide. Incoming president Stan Lawrence will co-ordinate displays showcasing the range of Gibraltar philately, including covers, stamps, postal history, postal stationery and revenue stamps.

Morning and afternoon sessions will feature different exhibits, with contributions from local members Michael Celecia and Richard Garcia, as well as visiting collectors. The day will include a reception at City Hall hosted by the Mayor and a dinner to celebrate the anniversary.

On September 17, the Royal Philatelic Society London will hold an overseas meeting in Gibraltar. Visiting Fellows and Members will join Mr Garcia in presenting collections of international significance, with different material shown in sessions at midday and in the afternoon.

The final day will be dedicated to Morocco, organised by the GB Overprints Society. Displays will highlight postal history and stamps used in Morocco by Britain, France, Spain and Germany, as well as Gibraltar stamps and postal history used in Morocco. Local exhibitors will include Ian Ramognin and Mr Garcia. Morning and afternoon sessions will feature different material.

Visitors from the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Morocco are expected, including GB Overprints Society president Tony Stanford and chairman Julian Bagwell.

The event is supported by the Garrison Library, the Gibraltar Museum and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau, with sponsorship from Saccone and Speed. Entry is free and open to the public.

Most Read

Local News

As La Bateria ‘shared space’ triggers renewed debate on cycling infrastructure, Balban asks: ‘Do we want a car city, or a people city?’

Sun 17th Aug, 2025

Local News

Water mains failure at Gibraltar Airport

Sat 16th Aug, 2025

Local News

Man charged with possession of a knife in public place

Sat 16th Aug, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sightings of poisonous ‘blue dragons’ in La Linea put beachgoers on alert 

Mon 18th Aug, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Childhood memories in an area of town which once was a trendy hive of activity

Fri 15th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Julia Horne is Miss Gibraltar 2025

18th August 2025

Features
Secrets of the World War II tunnels explored on Walks Through History

17th August 2025

Features
Putting names to faces

15th August 2025

Features
60th Miss Gibraltar pageant tomorrow night

15th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025