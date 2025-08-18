Three days of philately to be held in Gibraltar

A series of philatelic exhibitions will take place at the Garrison Library from Tuesday September 16 to Thursday September 18, bringing together collectors and enthusiasts from Gibraltar and overseas.

The first day will mark the 50th anniversary of the Gibraltar Study Circle, a specialist society based in the United Kingdom with members worldwide. Incoming president Stan Lawrence will co-ordinate displays showcasing the range of Gibraltar philately, including covers, stamps, postal history, postal stationery and revenue stamps.

Morning and afternoon sessions will feature different exhibits, with contributions from local members Michael Celecia and Richard Garcia, as well as visiting collectors. The day will include a reception at City Hall hosted by the Mayor and a dinner to celebrate the anniversary.

On September 17, the Royal Philatelic Society London will hold an overseas meeting in Gibraltar. Visiting Fellows and Members will join Mr Garcia in presenting collections of international significance, with different material shown in sessions at midday and in the afternoon.

The final day will be dedicated to Morocco, organised by the GB Overprints Society. Displays will highlight postal history and stamps used in Morocco by Britain, France, Spain and Germany, as well as Gibraltar stamps and postal history used in Morocco. Local exhibitors will include Ian Ramognin and Mr Garcia. Morning and afternoon sessions will feature different material.

Visitors from the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Morocco are expected, including GB Overprints Society president Tony Stanford and chairman Julian Bagwell.

The event is supported by the Garrison Library, the Gibraltar Museum and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau, with sponsorship from Saccone and Speed. Entry is free and open to the public.