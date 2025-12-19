Three Kings’ Cavalcade to include sweet distribution, elderly stand and sensory safe space

Preparations are under way for the annual Three Kings’ Cavalcade on January 5 2026, with organisers putting in place arrangements for sweet distribution, dedicated seating for elderly people and a safe space for individuals with sensory issues.

The event is organised by the Cavalcade Committee in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS).

GCS is working with the committee to ensure sweets are distributed to those attending. GCS staff will begin handing out sweets from 7pm, followed by the presentation of floats at 7.30pm.

The Cavalcade will start at Casemates Square, proceed along Main Street and finish at the Inces Hall Theatre.

A seated enclosure for elderly persons will be available opposite the Cathedral of Saint Mary the Crowned. Seating will be offered on a first come, first served basis and is subject to availability.

The Supported Needs and Disability Office for the Ministry of Equality will set up a cordoned-off safe space outside No.6 Convent Place for individuals with sensory issues. The area is described as quieter, with several entrance and exit points via Town Range, Governor’s Lane, Convent Ramp and the Victualising Office for those who may need to leave quickly.

Anyone wishing to use this area will need to present their Disability Information Card to a member of staff on arrival. Entry will be on a first come, first served basis.

Stands with seats will not be provided, but people with mobility issues who require seating are asked to contact the Supported Needs and Disability Office on sndo.events@gibraltar.gov.gi by 4pm on Tuesday December 23 2025.

The public is advised there may be loud music during the Cavalcade and those affected by noise are encouraged to bring their own ear plugs or headphones.

Organisers said they look forward to welcoming the community and aim to ensure an enjoyable experience for all.

They have also requested that shops avoid placing rubbish outside their premises on Monday January 5, as members of the public will be lining Main Street to watch the Cavalcade.