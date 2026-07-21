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Tue 21st Jul, 2026

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Local News

Three year sentence for wounding with intent

Archive Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Ramagge
21st July 2026

The Supreme Court sentenced a local man to three years and two month’s custody for wounding with intent.

Michael Martin, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of wounding with intent earlier this year.

The court heard how in June last year, Martin was at his mother’s house when the complainant arrived.

Martin then accused the complainant of inappropriately touching his girlfriend and assaulted him, part of which was caught on video.

The court heard how Martin punched the complainant twice and kicked him five times.

The complainant lost consciousness, sustaining six different injuries to his head, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Puisne Judge Liam Yeats said Martin had displayed “limited acceptance of responsibility” for the incident and had blamed the complainant for what happened.

Martin was assessed as having a high risk of re-offending and of causing harm to members of the public.

Mr Justice Yeats imposed a sentence of three years and two months’ imprisonment, which included a 20% discount for a guilty plea.

Cecile Gomez appeared for the Crown.

Leigh Debono represented the defendant.

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