Ticketing update for Gibraltar matches for 12-15 year olds

With Gibraltar playing a number of international matches this month across the under 21s, senior squad and women’s there has been a new update for 12-15 year olds announced this week by the Gibraltar FA.

According to the latest announcement “ Public Health Gibraltar have issued an updated condition affecting supporters aged 12-15 wishing to buy tickets and attend Gibraltar's Final FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022, Qualifier this month vs Latvia.

The new condition is as as follows:

Supporters aged between 12 to 15, who have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, will be considered fully vaccinated individuals.

Therefore 12 - 15 year olds can access the Victoria Stadium upon production of their Vaccine Card.

For unvaccinated 12-15 year olds, Public Health Gibraltar will provide free testing to allow access to the match. For more information on how to book these tests please call 20041818.

This new condition applies to Gibraltar U21 v Wales U21 & Gibraltar U21 v Holland U21 qualifiers also taking place in November.

For all the ticketing information please visit our dedicated ticketing site www.tickets.gibraltarfa.com”