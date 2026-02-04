Tickets on sale for 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2026

Tickets are now on sale for the 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival, which will take place from Tuesday March 3 to Saturday March 7, 2026, at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

Organised by M.O. Productions, the festival will feature more than 250 dancers from Albania, England, Gibraltar, Italy and Spain, competing across 17 sessions of dance over five days.

The programme opens on Tuesday, March 3, with two evening sessions, starting at 7pm and 9pm, featuring contemporary and stage improvisations.

On Wednesday, sessions will begin at 5pm and 6.30pm with song and dance, children’s large groups, flamenco solos, adult small groups and hip hop solos. Further sessions at 8pm and 9.30pm will include children and junior small groups, as well as junior and adult large groups.

Thursday will see sessions from 5pm and 6.30pm featuring mini kids solos, duets and trios, along with junior jazz solos. Evening sessions at 8pm and 9.30pm will include children and adult jazz solos and acro solos.

On Friday, sessions at 5pm and 6.30pm will feature mini kids groups and children, junior and adult lyrical solos. The evening programme, starting at 8pm and 9.30pm, will include ballet solos and junior and adult contemporary solos.

The festival concludes on Saturday, March 7, with morning sessions at 10am and 12 noon, featuring children’s contemporary solos and children, junior and adult show dance solos. The event will end with a gala evening at 7pm, including duets and the bursary final.

Festival director Seamus Byrne said: “It’s the biggest Festival to date with over 250 dancers and having to extend the festival to 5 days and 17 sessions of dance.”

“We look forward to another great event, as we already look ahead to celebrate our silver jubilee as from September 2026.”

Tickets are priced at £7 per session and £15 for the gala night. They are available from Monday February 23, 2026, at www.buytickets.gi.