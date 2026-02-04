Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Tickets on sale for 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2026

2025 winners with Minister Christian Santos and Adjudicator Karen Blackburn. Photo by Mark Galliano

By Chronicle Staff
4th February 2026

Tickets are now on sale for the 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival, which will take place from Tuesday March 3 to Saturday March 7, 2026, at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

Organised by M.O. Productions, the festival will feature more than 250 dancers from Albania, England, Gibraltar, Italy and Spain, competing across 17 sessions of dance over five days.

The programme opens on Tuesday, March 3, with two evening sessions, starting at 7pm and 9pm, featuring contemporary and stage improvisations.

On Wednesday, sessions will begin at 5pm and 6.30pm with song and dance, children’s large groups, flamenco solos, adult small groups and hip hop solos. Further sessions at 8pm and 9.30pm will include children and junior small groups, as well as junior and adult large groups.

Thursday will see sessions from 5pm and 6.30pm featuring mini kids solos, duets and trios, along with junior jazz solos. Evening sessions at 8pm and 9.30pm will include children and adult jazz solos and acro solos.

On Friday, sessions at 5pm and 6.30pm will feature mini kids groups and children, junior and adult lyrical solos. The evening programme, starting at 8pm and 9.30pm, will include ballet solos and junior and adult contemporary solos.

The festival concludes on Saturday, March 7, with morning sessions at 10am and 12 noon, featuring children’s contemporary solos and children, junior and adult show dance solos. The event will end with a gala evening at 7pm, including duets and the bursary final.

Festival director Seamus Byrne said: “It’s the biggest Festival to date with over 250 dancers and having to extend the festival to 5 days and 17 sessions of dance.”

“We look forward to another great event, as we already look ahead to celebrate our silver jubilee as from September 2026.”

Tickets are priced at £7 per session and £15 for the gala night. They are available from Monday February 23, 2026, at www.buytickets.gi.

Most Read

Local News

Govt monitoring weather as services and schools stay open ‘at present’

Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Local News

Around 12.5% of new cancer cases diagnosed at stage four

Wed 4th Feb, 2026

Local News

Stormy week ahead as fresh gales and heavy rain forecast 

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Local News

Demolition works application at Rooke site, with parcel office to remain for now

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Local News

Weather warning issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Speakers take stage at Gib Talks PART 2

4th February 2026

Features
The silent cost of screen-time – a look at the impact on language development

4th February 2026

Features
Speakers take stage at Gib Talks PART 1

3rd February 2026

Features
Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar prepares for 20th anniversary under new leadership

3rd February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026