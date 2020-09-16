Time trials sees low numbers whilst road race gets green light
The numbers taking part in the GAAA time trials continues to be low as the sport feels the impact of the restrictions across sport. However, as the GAAA continue ahead with its plans to start the 2020/21 season some positive news was delivered this week when the relevant authorities gave the green light for the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here