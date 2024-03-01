Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Mar, 2024

Sports

Titans produce upset which sends signal to mens first division

By Stephen Ignacio
1st March 2024

The Gibraltar men’s hockey saw a thriller this weekend with Titans providing the biggest surprise of the season yet. In a thirteen goal thriller Titans walked away with the narrowest of margins against Grammarians, in a match which could easily provide a pathway for Eagles to claim the title.
The first division men’s hocket debutants might have felt the impact of heavy defeats against both Eagles and Grammarians as they set of in their historic campaign in the first division. They were, however, not to allow themselves to become the whipping boys of the division this time round and produced the type of exhilarating performance, and gritty display which saw them overcome the odds in the end. A 7-6 victory was the first win for Titans in the men’s first division.
It did not come easily though. Titans had to be at their very best and keeping focus throughout the four quarters. Finishing the first quarter level Titans went on to take the lead in the second quarter finishing 3-2 ahead.
Boosted by this, they set about in the third quarter to protect their lead and managed to open the gap to two goal finishing the third quarter at 5-3.
Grammarians were however, not out of the game yet and produced three goals in the final quarter against Titan’s solitary goal. This enough to push Titans through to their first win of the season.
Once again it was youngster Ethann Balban who was to thrill coming away as Titan’s player of the match.
Although the scoreline will be seen as a first, and cannot yet be taken as more than an upset, Titan’s feat will have placed the first division on guard, with Eagles now looking at their next encounter with Titans with a different perspective. The league which sees Eagles leading at the moment, with a three point gap, should see another exciting encounter this coming Sunday, March 3rd, with Titans looking to repeat when they meet Eagles. The latter will be looking to open up the gap further with Grammarians before their next clash on April 6th. However, both Grammarians and Eagles will need to face Titans again after this Sunday. Having jumpstarted their points, Titans have a further nine points to compete for which could provide for an exhilarating finale to the men’s first division which had at first looked as a mere two-horse race between Eagles and Grammarians.

