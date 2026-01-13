TNP launches international environmental podcast series

The Nautilus Project has launched a 12-episode environmental podcast featuring a curated line-up of environmental communicators from 12 different countries, each with a direct link to the charity.

Hosted by local podcaster Michelle Rugeroni, the series is aimed at campaigners, policy influencers and sustainability storytellers, and focuses on sharing experiences and perspectives from individuals working in environmental fields.

So far, TNP and Ms Rugeroni have released five episodes, with guests from Gibraltar, Montserrat, Spain, Scotland and Malta. Upcoming episodes will feature representatives from Israel and Switzerland discussing their journeys.

The episodes are available online, including via Acast and YouTube and are available here on her acast page https://shows.acast.com/on-the-sofa-with-rouge and YouTube channel On the Sofa with Rouge - YouTube