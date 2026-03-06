Tough start for Gibraltar Netball U17s in Rising Stars

Gibraltar Netball U17s have faced two tough matches as they participate in the Isle of Man’s Rising Stars U17 tournament.

On the first day of competition Gibraltar faced France. Although France only recently entered Netball Europe, they have seen a meteoric rise in their game as the sport grows in what is essentially one of the major nations in Europe.

Gibraltar, although developing fast in the sport and only this Thursday seeing their senior team ranked in the top twenty, continue to have to manage what is a small pool of players. This is despite the sport in Gibraltar being the second biggest in terms of participation behind football.

Gibraltar started their encounter with France going behind 16–6. A low-scoring second quarter for Gibraltar saw them fall further behind as France stretched their lead to 26–8 by half time.

Gibraltar struggled to find the hoop and were only able to add a further two points to their tally as they finished the third quarter trailing 47–10. France went on to win 60–17.

Gibraltar’s U17s had little time to reflect on the defeat, with a 9am start the next day against Switzerland. Once again, in a match that failed to be live streamed by the host nation, Gibraltar were to face a second defeat.

Switzerland led after the first quarter with an 11–3 scoreline, which they built upon going 20–9 into halftime and then 26–12 by the end of the third quarter.

Gibraltar slowed the tally in the final quarter and matched Switzerland’s eight goals with eight of their own, keeping the final score to a 34–20 defeat.

Gibraltar will play again this Friday afternoon against Ireland hoping to see the spirited run in the final quarter re-emerge.