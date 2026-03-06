Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Tough start for Gibraltar Netball U17s in Rising Stars

By Stephen Ignacio
6th March 2026

Gibraltar Netball U17s have faced two tough matches as they participate in the Isle of Man’s Rising Stars U17 tournament.

On the first day of competition Gibraltar faced France. Although France only recently entered Netball Europe, they have seen a meteoric rise in their game as the sport grows in what is essentially one of the major nations in Europe.

Gibraltar, although developing fast in the sport and only this Thursday seeing their senior team ranked in the top twenty, continue to have to manage what is a small pool of players. This is despite the sport in Gibraltar being the second biggest in terms of participation behind football.

Gibraltar started their encounter with France going behind 16–6. A low-scoring second quarter for Gibraltar saw them fall further behind as France stretched their lead to 26–8 by half time.

Gibraltar struggled to find the hoop and were only able to add a further two points to their tally as they finished the third quarter trailing 47–10. France went on to win 60–17.

Gibraltar’s U17s had little time to reflect on the defeat, with a 9am start the next day against Switzerland. Once again, in a match that failed to be live streamed by the host nation, Gibraltar were to face a second defeat.

Switzerland led after the first quarter with an 11–3 scoreline, which they built upon going 20–9 into halftime and then 26–12 by the end of the third quarter.

Gibraltar slowed the tally in the final quarter and matched Switzerland’s eight goals with eight of their own, keeping the final score to a 34–20 defeat.

Gibraltar will play again this Friday afternoon against Ireland hoping to see the spirited run in the final quarter re-emerge.

Most Read

Local News

Plans submitted to transform pig farm into butterfly park

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Local News

Demonstrators march to No.6 over treaty concerns

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

The Treaty - Prize v Price 

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Brexit

Notifying Spain over residency permits offers ‘additional layer of protection’

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Brexit

‘UK wins, Spain loses’ - Feijoo

Wed 4th Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Magpies bid farewell to their season giving Lincoln tough contest

5th March 2026

Sports
Initiative to safeguard referees adopted by Gibraltar FA - Respect called for

5th March 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Netball ranked top 20 in world rankings

5th March 2026

Sports
Gotal praises young squad for positive mentality after world cup qualifiers debut defeat

5th March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026