Tough transition into international stage for Netball U17s

France claimed the Rising Stars Cup this weekend, finishing top of the standings ahead of hosts the Isle of Man, who secured second place. Switzerland completed the podium in third, with Gibraltar finishing fourth and Ireland in fifth.

For Gibraltar’s Under-17 netball squad, the tournament in the Isle of Man ended with a spirited performance in their final match against the hosts, where they fell to a 43–20 defeat. Despite the loss, the young side were given a standing ovation and chants of encouragement from the small group of travelling family members and supporters who had made the trip.

The final match proved a competitive encounter against a strong Isle of Man side, with Gibraltar showing determination and teamwork throughout. Reflecting on the performance, Gibraltar Netball praised the attitude shown by the squad across the competition.

“The girls took to the court for their final match of the tournament against a strong Isle of Man side. It was a competitive game from start to finish, and the team showed great determination, teamwork and heart throughout. The girls gave it absolutely everything on court and should be incredibly proud of the effort they put in, even though the result didn’t go our way.”

Although the result meant Gibraltar finished fourth overall, ahead of Ireland, the Rising Stars Cup provided valuable international experience for a young team that is part of Gibraltar’s developing pathway towards senior level.

The tournament also came at a time when expectations around Gibraltar netball have grown. With the senior national side recently announced as ranked twentieth in the world — some fifteen places above hosts the Isle of Man — attention has increasingly turned to the development of younger squads who will eventually progress through the national pathway.

Many of the players representing Gibraltar in the Under-17 squad were making their first appearances in international competition, entering the tournament during what the association describes as another transitional period, as athletes move through the development pathway towards the senior national team.

Youth competitions such as the Rising Stars Cup have increasingly become an important measure of progress across Europe, particularly as new nations continue to emerge within the sport. Countries such as France and Italy have recently joined the European netball structure, raising the level of competition as teams look to climb the international rankings.

For Gibraltar, with a smaller domestic pool of players and the challenge of transitioning athletes from local league competition to the international stage, the Under-17 level has become a key benchmark in assessing the growth of the sport locally.

The Rising Stars Cup itself proved a challenging tournament for Gibraltar, although the team did record two wins across the four days of competition.

Their opening match came against a rapidly developing France side. The French, who have only recently joined Europe Netball, demonstrated the progress they have made with a commanding 60–17 victory — a result that dealt the first blow to Gibraltar’s campaign.

Just over twelve hours later Gibraltar returned to the court to face Switzerland in what proved another difficult contest. Although trailing for much of the match, Gibraltar rallied late in the final period but were unable to close the gap, eventually losing 34–20.

Despite the early setbacks, the resilience of the young squad soon became evident. Later that same day Gibraltar returned to face Ireland and produced a much stronger performance, securing their first victory of the tournament with a 42–30 win.

“The girls showed incredible grit, resilience and belief in each other to get the job done,” Gibraltar Netball said following the match. “Proud of this team and the way everyone stepped up.”

The victory appeared to restore confidence within the squad and carried into their next match against the Isle of Man Development side. Gibraltar produced another strong display, recording a 39–34 win in a competitive encounter. The result, however, did not count towards the final standings as the development team participated in the tournament as a guest side.

“The confidence was clear to see as the girls worked hard for each other and executed some great passages of play to secure the win,” Gibraltar Netball noted after the match, also highlighting Rachel Valarino’s performance as Player of the Match.

That set up the final-day encounter against the Isle of Man’s main Under-17 side. Although Gibraltar fought hard and showed strong character throughout the contest, the hosts ultimately secured a 43–20 victory. The result was not enough, however, to deny France the tournament title, with the French side having already beaten the Isle of Man 49–20 earlier in the competition.

Looking back at the four days of play, Gibraltar Netball emphasised the growth the players had shown throughout the tournament.

“This tournament has been full of great moments, tough battles, big wins and so much growth from the team with every match played,” the association said. “The girls showed resilience, grit and real team spirit from the first game to the last, and it’s been fantastic to see their confidence build as the tournament progressed.”

They also thanked supporters who followed the team both in the Isle of Man and from Gibraltar.

“A huge thank you to everyone who supported the team, from the sidelines, from home and behind the scenes. Your encouragement means so much to the players and helps push them every step of the way.”

Final standings for the Rising Stars Cup saw France crowned champions, followed by the Isle of Man in second place, Switzerland third, Gibraltar fourth and Ireland fifth.

For Gibraltar’s young squad, the tournament may not have delivered a podium finish, but it provided valuable experience — and a clear sign of the determination and character within the next generation of Gibraltar netball players.