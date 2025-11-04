Twenty years of Bosom Buddies

Breast cancer charity Bosom Buddies celebrated its twentieth anniversary on the last day of October with a spectacular variety show and fashion parade = held in the Aurora ballroom of the Sunborn hotel.

After welcome drinks hosted by the committee, headed by Sonia Golt, guests took their seats and the show kicked off with a dance number from Dance Collective, choreographed by Caitlin Rodriguez, featuring the Michael Jackson song Billie Jean.

Henry Sacramento was our compere for this show, as he has been for the last twenty years.

Dressed in a fine Moroccan kaftan and taking cues from his mobile, instead of scripts and cue cards as in years ago, he introduced the Buddies’ first catwalk to the music of Pretty Woman.

Outfits were their own choice and they turned out smart and confident as the music changed to Robbie Williams’ Rock DJ and their first parade gave way to warm hearted applause.

Next up was vocalist Nathan Baldachino who had flown in from London for the occasion.

He would be singing three times during the show and his first ballad was the theme from Love Story which he sang beautifully and went down really well.

Nathan is an accomplished musician who works in London, where he studied vocal performance, and has also worked on cabaret shows.

His mother is one of the Buddies who took part in the fashion parades on the night. His sister Jessica is a former Miss Gibraltar and was in the audience supporting mum and sibling.

Amy Avellano from Phoenix Dance followed next and performed an expressive solo piece which she had choreographed herself.

It displayed her skills and she has just started teaching dance. We learnt this from a few questions Henry put to her while she caught her breath after the performance.

John Charles Guy, no stranger to Bosom Buddies shows, came onstage with style and swagger to sing Sinatra’s New York, which he nailed. A stylish rendition, which many ladies in the room rewarded with boisterous acclaim.

He then introduced his sister Anabelle who joined him for Fly me to the Moon in her first big stage performance. They did well too.

Henry Sacramento then introduced the second Buddies fashion parade with outfits by Trends and their Autumn/Winter collection.

As usual, the ladies walked down the aisles to great music from Tina Turner, Cher and LeAnne Rimes and were followed by a change of gear, a show highlight, as fashion guru Alex Britto’s models walked and swayed to Rima performing Que Sera, one of her rumbas. It was an impressive display of younger models and family wear which included guys, young children and babies who stole the show (as they often do).

Rima was the queen and the glue which held together the lively catwalk routine with her captivating singing performance. The models, old faces and new, were stunning and the clothes were stylish too.

Nathan Baldachino took the stage for his second vocal, Unchained Melody, in a compelling performance of this classic which was adopted for the film Ghost.

More dancing followed with Annemarie Gomez’s Danza Academy for which her daughter choreographed a trio of dancers, Celene, Ruby and Anna Maria, in a glitzy cabaret performance of I just want to make love to you. Very Jazzy and with great costumes too.

The show was now past its equator and was going down a storm thanks to producer William Gomez and his backstage team.

Henry then introduced Surianne Dalmedo, accompanied on synth guitar by Louis Chipolina.

Surianne is no stranger to stage as she has been around for many years. For her first choice she sang an original song composed by Louis, aptly called Fighting On, and it was very well received. She followed it with the Sam Cooke classic, Stand By Me, where she proved what a seasoned performer she is. Just her voice and guitar captured our attention and then she was onto her final song ,What’s Going On?

She let it rip for this one and came down to the floor inviting raised hands and audience chorus participation which was gladly given. I had not seen her singing recently and she is a class act who has just recorded material to be released soon.

Afterwards, she told Henry that she was captivated by “the fluid energy in the room”.

They loved her and she keeps delivering memorable performances.

Henry Sacramento invited her to the Bossom Buddies universe, which she modestly accepted.

A young man from Dance Collective (Louis) performed a solo piece in a lyrical dance full of heady spins which so impressed that he got applause twice during the dance. That’s how good he was.

Next up, for his final vocal ,was Nathan Baldachino who took on a Freddie Mercury classic, The show must go on. This was a big song to take on and he nailed it with a big vocal performance.

More fine dancing followed with Phoenix dancers performing a tribute to the music of Vibrations and the haunting guitar of the late William Gomez playing Sombras. Seven dancers all in black and scattering white feathers around the audience evoked a unique vibe which paid credit to Gibraltar’s finest classical instrumental group.

And then we were onto the final parade of Buddies in evening wear. Again their own choice of dress and with great music to glide around in.

They were sensational and as the grand finale approached, Bosom Buddies founder Sonia Golt was invited on stage to rapturous applause and cheering.

She gave an emotional thanks to all who took part and mentioned the sponsors throughout the years who have always supported the Buddies.

The Buddies’ adopted song, Pink’s Never Gonna Not Dance Again, saw all the artists, models and Buddies take the stage, waving emotional goodbyes and dancing, whilst enjoying a well-deserved standing ovation for delivering a fantastic anniversary show to mark their 20th year.

May we see their next landmark – their 25th. It was a privilege to be reviewing this one.