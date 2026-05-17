Young Enterprise teams tackle mental health, revision and screen time

Three of this year’s Young Enterprise companies are focusing on mental health, exam techniques and revision, and a game aimed to reduce screen time.

My Mind Matters is based at Gibraltar College and focused on supporting mental health awareness, particularly for younger readers and the neurodiverse community.

Their main product, Brainy’s Adventure with the Mood Monsters, helps children understand and regulate emotions such as happiness, sadness, anger, fear, jealousy, and anxiety.

Lockin.tech is a student-led company that created an all-in-one revision platform for GCSE and A-Level students.

Designed by students for students, the platform combines structured notes, flashcards, practice questions, and past papers for major exam boards including AQA, Edexcel, OCR, and WJEC.

Mind Blocks is a team made up of six students who created a handmade interactive game designed to encourage people to step away from screens and connect through conversation and play.

The game includes 60 question cards across three difficulty levels, covering subjects such as geography, history, science, media, and sports.

Each of the businesses were given an opportunity to tell the Chronicle, in their own words, about their products and the challenges they have faced since the business started.



My Mind Matters

My Mind Matters is a Young Enterprise based in Gibraltar College which caters for mental health. We created a book called Brainy’s Adventure with the Mood Monsters. Our book assists readers who struggle to regulate their emotions and allows them to feel confident about themselves.

Through meetings, research and personal experiences, we made sure every fact in the book was correct.

Our product contains a variety of different emotions with them being Happy, Sad, Angry, Scared, Jealous and lastly Anxious, making it the perfect guide to helping our readers regulate their emotions.

This book was created as part of awareness for the increase in mental health issues in younger readers and the neurodiverse community as we believe it is not talked about enough.

Brainy’s adventure through Gibraltar has been nothing less than incredible.

Through our journey, our Monsters have visited St Bernard’s Lower and Upper Primary schools, where they taught the students all about them.

They have also visited Minister John Cortes in the Department of Education and they are ready to start their journey to meet Minister Christian Santos in the Department of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism.

During the Easter break, we also had the pleasure of reading our book to the MBS Easter camp children.

Our journey through Young Enterprise Gibraltar has been rough at times, though with hard work, determination and teamwork we managed to push through as a team in order to get where we are today.

Behind the seasons, we have had plenty of team bonding exercises in order to learn about each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

Now, as a team we are working towards doing our very best at this years Young Enterprise Gibraltar Final.

Lockin.tech

We’ve all been there: exam season approaching, five different websites open, notes that don’t quite match your spec, and past papers buried somewhere in a PDF you can’t find.

As students ourselves, we got frustrated enough to do something about it. That’s how Lockin.tech was born.

We’re a student company operating under Young Enterprise Gibraltar, and over the past year we’ve built what we believe is a complete revision platform for GCSE and A-Level students.

Every subject, every major exam board; AQA, Edexcel, OCR, and WJEC organised by your exact specification, so nothing is missing and nothing is irrelevant.

The niche we’re filling is simple: students shouldn’t have to cobble together their revision from ten different places.

We’ve put structured notes, flashcards, practice questions, and past papers all under one roof.

Our smart algorithm tracks where you’re going wrong and serves you more of the topics you struggle with, because revising what you already know is just practice with better posture.

We’ve also built in streaks, leaderboards, and an XP system, because we know from experience that motivation is half the battle. Revision doesn’t have to feel like a punishment.

Pricing was something we felt strongly about.

The app is free to start - no credit card, no catch. A one-time Pro upgrade costs £2.99 for the entire exam season. We’re students too; we know what budgets look like.

Lockin is available on iOS, Android, and the web.

We built it ourselves, we use it ourselves, and we genuinely believe it works.

Mind Blocks

MindBlocks is a Young Enterprise team made up of six students who all share one goal: encouraging people to step away from screens and reconnect through real conversation and play.

Our product is a handmade, interactive game that mixes knowledge, teamwork, and a bit of friendly competition.

The game includes 60 question cards, split into three difficulty levels — green (easy), yellow (medium), and red (hard).

Each card has five questions covering geography, history, media, science, and sports.

Alongside the cards are coloured wooden blocks that match the difficulty levels.

Players pick a block, answer a question of that colour and, if they get it right, they keep the block and start building their tower.

The tallest tower at the end wins, but if it falls, you start again.

It can be played for ten rounds or as long as players like.

Everything in the game is designed and made by us. We wrote every question ourselves and created all the cards from scratch.

After struggling to source blocks that met our standards, we decided to cut, sand, and paint them by hand to make sure the quality was exactly what we wanted.

Each set also comes with a tote bag, which we assemble locally.

The process has been full of trial and error, but it’s taught us a lot about teamwork, problem solving, and what it takes to bring an idea to life.

We’re proud to be creating something that encourages people to take a moment away from their screens and play Mindblocks.