Two air incursions delay BA plane twice
A BA flight was delayed both landing and taking off from Gibraltar on Tuesday due to two separate air incursions by Spanish aircraft flying through British airspace without contacting the Rock’s air traffic control tower. The flight was initially held off the Rock as it came in to land while air traffic controllers tried to...
