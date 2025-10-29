Two arrested following city-centre burglary

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with a burglary reported in the early hours of October 24 at a business premises in Gibraltar’s city centre.

According to police, two suspects forced entry into the premises and stole cash and property valued at approximately £1,200.

Officers from Response Team 3 responded to the incident and launched an investigation, identifying both suspects shortly afterwards.

A 20-year-old local man was arrested the following day on suspicion of burglary. A search of his residence led to the recovery of all items reported stolen.

A 16-year-old male was also arrested separately on suspicion of burglary. During a search of his home, officers seized a quantity of a controlled Class B drug. He was further arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug.

The investigation remains ongoing.