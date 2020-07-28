Two MoU committees continue discussions in Gibraltar

Two of the MoU committees which were established as part of the architecture that led to Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union met in Gibraltar on Tuesday.

These latest meetings were hosted by the Government of Gibraltar at the Garrison Library and included representation from the relevant authorities from Gibraltar, the United Kingdom and Spain.

The Committee on Police and Customs Cooperation was the first to meet yesterday morning.

The Gibraltar delegation was headed by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and included the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, and the Collector of Customs, John Rodriguez.

The Committee on the Environment met during the afternoon.

The Gibraltar delegation was again headed by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and included the Chief Scientist and CEO of the Department of the Environment, Dr Liesl Mesilio.

Dr Mesilio is set to take the rotating chair of this Committee after the first six months.

Tuesday’s meeting follows a meeting of the Committee on Citizens’ Rights in Gibraltar earlier this month.

“The atmosphere throughout was very positive and constructive with a genuine desire to move forward in a spirit of cooperation on the different areas under discussion,” No.6 Convent Place said in a meeting statement.

“The meetings today complete the second round of meetings of the MoU Committees, the first having taken place in Algeciras in February.”

The committees’ discussions are separate to the talks on the future relationship and relate solely to the implementation of the MoUs, which expire at the end of the transition period on December 31.