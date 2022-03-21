Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Two years after first lockdown, Gibraltar plans ahead with a careful eye on virus

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Gabriella Peralta
21st March 2022

This week Gibraltar will mark two years since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed. But even as the Rock gradually returns to normality, the Director of Public Health has a clear message: Don’t throw away your masks just yet. In the space of two years, Gibraltar has seen its streets come to a standstill as the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Two stars tie the knot on the Rock

Fri 18th Mar, 2022

Local News

From Kyiv to Gibraltar alone, Lilia flees war-torn Ukraine

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Features

Renewing a lifetime of love

Sun 20th Mar, 2022

UK/Spain News

Spanish lorry drivers bring protest to the border at rush hour

Fri 18th Mar, 2022

Local News

Ministry of Culture ends funding for Miss Gibraltar pageant, invites private bids

Mon 21st Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
A festival of youth rugby at Europa Point

21st March 2022

Sports
Craig Gill breaks 60m indoor national record

20th March 2022

Sports
Europa take the big prize after penalty shoot out against Lynx

20th March 2022

Sports
Europa Women's hockey pick up crucial points in first match

20th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022