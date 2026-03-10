Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

U16s win last match on penalty-shootout

By Stephen Ignacio
10th March 2026

Gibraltar U16s won their final match in the UEFA Development Tournament played in Malta this past week.

Although leading 1-0 at half-time against San Marino, the young Gibraltar side were unable to hold on to their lead, with the match finishing level at the end of the 90 minutes.

A penalty shoot-out decided the winner, with Gibraltar emerging victorious 6-5 on penalties.

The tournament had been a tough one for the Gibraltar U16s, who had previously lost 4-0 to Andorra, conceding two goals on either side of half-time.

Gibraltar had also started the tournament with a 7-0 defeat at the hands of hosts Malta — a difficult opening in which they had to regroup with two matches still left to play.

