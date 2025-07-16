Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Jul, 2025

Sports

U18’S BOUND FOR ALBANIA AND ANDORRA

By Stephen Ignacio
16th July 2025

The u18 Basketball National Teams are expected to meet strong opposition in their respective EuroBasket Division C competitions.

The men have been drawn in Group A of their event in Tirana (Albania), starting on Saturday against Cyprus, the favourites (tip-off 2:30 pm). They then play San Marino on Monday (12.00 noon), Monaco on Wednesday (5:00 pm), and Armenia on Thursday (7:30 pm).

Teams in Group B are Andorra, Moldova, Albania, Malta and Luxembourg.

The bottom teams in each group play off for 9th and 10th places on Sunday week, and the other teams will be engaged on Saturday week in cross-over matches for positions 5 - 8, and the semi-finals, followed on Sunday week by all the final placing matches.

GABBA Vice President Ian Felice heads the delegation, coached by brother Stuart with Victor Carrasco as his assistant. Portuguese referee Hugo Silva has been nominated as our accompanying referee. The players are (club and age in brackets):

Theo Dalmedo (18), Adam Sobhi (18), Jonathan Vaughan (17), Nathan Vaughan (18) (Bavaria Blue Stars), Jamie Belilo (17), Sam Chapman (17), Enrique Navarro (17), Pablo Postigo (18) (Europa Valmar), Lee Davis (16), Javier Felice (16) (Bayside), Quentin McGlashan (18), Marco O’Connor (17) (Deloitte Dragons).

The women, meanwhile, travel to Andorra, where they also have Cyprus as their first Group B opponents, on Tuesday (tip-off 2:30 pm), followed by Malta on Wednesday (5:00 pm) and Georgia on Thursday (5:00 pm).

Armenia, Albania and Andorra make up Group A.

Matches to determine 5 - 7 places are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday week, with the semi finals on Saturday and bronze medal and final matches on Sunday.

The delegation, led by Lianne Whitfield, has Andrew Teuma (coach), Valerie Flores (assistant coach), Rania Sayah (manager), and James Dominique (referee), with players (age and club in brackets):
Yasmin Asri Sasri (14), Nicola Barbara (16), Rihanna King (17), Ursule Verseckaite(15) (Europa Sky), Hayley Cerisola (15), Sheniah Efigenio (16), Tasnim El Yettefti (15), Daniela Martinez (15) (Liberty Rocks), Brylee Costa (15), Juliana Lobo (17), Dua Tahiri (15) (Med Fever), Isabelle Dalmedo (16) (Sheffield College).

