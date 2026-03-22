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Sun 22nd Mar, 2026

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Sports

U19s depart for Turkey with safety risks under constant assessment

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd March 2026

Gibraltar’s U19 national squad were scheduled to depart for Turkey today, Sunday, as they prepare to compete in the UEFA U19 European Championship qualifying round.

The Gibraltar team will be playing in southern Turkey, with matches against Turkey, Kosovo, and Armenia scheduled between 24th and 31st March.

With tensions in the Middle East escalating the Gibraltar FA have indicated that they have been—and will continue to—monitor the situation closely.

Continuous assessments regarding the team’s travel plans and safety have been carried out prior to their departure. The association has even considered the option of not participating if safety and security risks were deemed too high for players. These assessments are ongoing, with the association, alongside tournament organisers UEFA, continuing to monitor the situation closely.

Gibraltar open their group campaign against hosts Turkey on Tuesday.

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