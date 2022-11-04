Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

UEFA announces New women’s national team competition system

By Stephen Ignacio
4th November 2022

In line with UEFA’s Women’s Football Strategy: Time For Action and the goal to transform competitions, the UEFA Executive Committee has approved a new and innovative national team competition system which it says will “ultimately leads to qualification for the UEFA Women’s EURO or the FIFA Women’s World Cup.” “The changes come after extensive work...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Britain agrees to sovereignty talks with Mauritius over Chagos Islands

Thu 3rd Nov, 2022

Local News

£155m contract for MoD facilities management comes into service

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Local News

US submarine docks in Gibraltar as British minister underlines Rock’s ‘inescapable’ military value

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

#ChrisSays: Confessions of a dad-to-be

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

The military elephant in the room

Fri 4th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Nutritional awareness starts to get a hold in football as progress is seen

3rd November 2022

Sports
Basketball Cup update

3rd November 2022

Sports
Selectors name their squad

3rd November 2022

Sports
Just a week away from Europe Netball U17 Open Challenge tournament

2nd November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022