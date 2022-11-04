UEFA announces New women’s national team competition system
In line with UEFA’s Women’s Football Strategy: Time For Action and the goal to transform competitions, the UEFA Executive Committee has approved a new and innovative national team competition system which it says will “ultimately leads to qualification for the UEFA Women’s EURO or the FIFA Women’s World Cup.” “The changes come after extensive work...
