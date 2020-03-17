Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

UEFA postpones Euro 2020

By Stephen Ignacio
17th March 2020

In an unprecedented decision by UEFA stakeholders the Euro 2020 has been postponed giving priority to completing domestic competitions. In light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the...

