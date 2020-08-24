Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

UEFA publishes its full decision awarding match to Lincoln Red Imps

By Stephen Ignacio
24th August 2020

UEFA has this evening made public the decision by its UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body over the Lincoln Red Imps v Prishtina Europa League match. With a similar decision also for the match between KÍ Klaksvík v ŠK Slovan Bratislava UEFA sends out a clear message over their intent to keep the game free...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Local News

National Day programme of celebrations announced

Fri 21st Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Active Covid-19 cases rise to 31

Sat 22nd Aug, 2020

Brexit

Tailor made post-Brexit solution ‘guarantees British Gibraltar’

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
UEFA Awards match to Lincoln Red Imps

24th August 2020

Sports
Gibraltar FA postpones virtual event to assist Lincoln Red Imps

23rd August 2020

Sports
Prishtina FC continue to point finger of blame at Gibraltar

23rd August 2020

Sports
Kosovo match cancelled after eight test positive for Covid-19

22nd August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020