The UK and the EU hailed the Gibraltar treaty in a joint communique at the end of a summit that delivered a deal paving the way for even closer ties between London and Brussels.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the “landmark” deal with the EU announced on Friday would benefit every person in the UK, while European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said it marked a “turning point” in post-Brexit relations between the UK and the bloc.

The package includes agreements covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme which could open the doors for 100,000 young Europeans to temporarily work in the UK, with Britons able to do the same on the continent.

The food and agriculture part of the deal, aimed at ending post-Brexit export checks, would see Britain align with the EU on trade rules on sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) goods such as food and plants from March 2028, and will benefit Gibraltar and facilitate the importation of British products.

In a joint statement announcing the latest deal, the UK and the EU reaffirmed their commitment to the agreements that form the foundations of their post-Brexit relationship, including the Withdrawal Agreement, the Windsor Agreement and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

In doing so, they added: “We welcome the signature and provisional application of the EU-UK Agreement in respect of Gibraltar as well as the benefits it brings to the whole region and look forward to its conclusion.”

Mr Burnham said the next 12 months would be spent “brainstorming” ideas with the EU for the future relationship between the UK and the bloc.

“Incremental steps… only take us so far,” he said.

The Prime Minister suggested the package agreed with Brussels was “probably the limit” of what could be achieved before the next general election.

He has committed to abide by Labour’s manifesto red lines ruling out a return to the single market, customs union or free movement.

Mr Burnham said: “We’re 10 years on from Brexit but I think we can all confidently say this is a good day for Britain and this is a good day for Europe.”

He said that the deal with the EU would “draw a line on a decade of drift and division by reconnecting with old friends”, and added: “I think people across Britain can look forward now to a better, more hopeful decade ahead of us.”

Mr Burnham said Treasury analysis suggested the deal would add up to 0.5% to the UK’s gross domestic product by 2040, cut costs for business and help with “the cost of the weekly shop”.

The Prime Minister has promised to set out options for the future UK-EU relationship, including the possibility of seeking to rejoin the bloc.

That would involve an “informal brainstorming process” with the EU about what the options could be.

“What we are announcing today is probably the limit of what we can achieve in this Parliament, given what needs to be done to implement it,” he said.

“But we want to inform the Parliament after this one, so that decisions can be taken about that long-term relationship.”

European Council president Antonio Costa said: “We remain open to have the closest possible relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom.”

But he stressed the EU’s commitment to the single market’s rules, which includes freedom of movement.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who said the summit was a “turning point” for the EU-UK relationship, said “we are open for brainstorming”.

Under the deal announced in Brussels:

– Most post-Brexit checks and restrictions on food and agricultural products will be ended as part of a sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) deal officials hope will be in place in March 2028. That agreement will benefit UK food shipments to Gibraltar too.

– Linking emissions trading schemes will mean £6.5 billion of British exports, including from the steel and aluminium industries, will be exempted from EU carbon border taxes.

– The youth experience scheme will allow UK and EU citizens aged 18 to 31 to live and work in each others’ jurisdictions for up to three years, with 100,000 visas available.

– A new “structured dialogue” on migration and closer work on the Channel action plan is intended to combat the people trafficking operations behind the small boats crisis.

– Work will continue towards the UK’s participation in the EU’s electricity market.

But despite the show of goodwill between the Prime Minister and the EU’s chiefs, a potential stumbling block remains over the issue of the tuition fees charged to students from the bloc in British universities.

A six-month deadline has been set to reach agreement after EU member states called for their students to be charged the same rate as British counterparts, mean a cut from fees of up to £38,000 a year to £9,970 – something the UK has resisted because of the financial impact it would have on universities.

The row led to doubts being raised in Brussels about whether the rest of the deal could be implemented.

An EU official said: “I think this is an important element, so let’s hope that everything can go ahead.”

But Mr Burnham said there was “no confusion” over the status of the deal.

“There are firm dates for the implementation of the changes to the different policy areas in the deal, and there will be further discussions coming out of it as referenced in the text, around various issues, of which tuition fees is one.”

The joint statement said the “aim” is to apply the main elements of the agreement from 2028, with a January 2030 target date for ensuring the opportunities under the youth scheme are available.

PA contributed reporting for this article.