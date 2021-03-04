Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

UK champion Neil Robertson stunned by teenager Lei Peifan at Gibraltar Open

By Press Association
4th March 2021

By PA Sport staff
World number three Neil Robertson was on the wrong end of the shock of the Gibraltar Open so far, losing to 17-year-old Lei Peifan from China.

The Australian, the current UK champion, looked out of sorts as he slipped to a 4-2 first-round defeat.

Lei got on the road to the biggest win of his short career thanks to an 80 clearance in the third frame.

He missed a presentable blue which would have all but secured a 4-1 win, but gathered himself with a 56 break to get over the line.

Former champion Stuart Bingham beat Gerard Greene 4-0 to set up a meeting with Jimmy White.

Alan McManus was also a 4-0 winner against Kacper Filipiak, Rod Lawlor edged out Welsh Open winner Jordan Brown 4-3 and there were also wins for Anthony Hamilton, Anthony McGill and Ali Carter.

Ryan Day, the winner in 2018, lost 4-3 to fellow Welshman Jak Jones

