UK/Spain ‘very optimistic’ of Gib treaty as Sir Keir Starmer and Pedro Sanchez meet
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, reaffirmed their commitment to a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar as the two met in person for the first time after Labour’s landslide win in the UK’s recent general election. The two met on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit which the UK...
