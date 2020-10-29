Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

UK vaccine chief targets spring rollout, but impact may be limited

By Press Association
29th October 2020

By Alistair Smout and Kanishka Singh

The woman in charge of procuring possible Covid-19 vaccines for Britain said that rollout of the earliest shots could start this year, though their effectiveness was likely to be limited.

There is no clinically proven vaccine against the coronavirus, though nearly 200 candidates are in development worldwide, and late-stage trial results are expected for the first of them by the end of 2020.

Britain has agreed supply deals for six candidates including frontrunners from AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

"If the first two vaccines, or either of them, show that they are both safe and effective, I think there is a possibility that vaccine rollout will start this side of Christmas," Kate Bingham said on BBC television.

"... Otherwise I think it's more realistic to expect it to be early next year."

Bingham, the chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, had written in an opinion piece published overnight that all the candidate vaccines could in theory fail.

"We do not know that we will ever have a vaccine at all", she wrote in the Lancet medical journal.

"The first generation of vaccines is likely to be imperfect, and we should be prepared that they might not prevent infection but rather reduce symptoms and, even then, might not work for everyone or for long."

One independent experts agreed that over-reliance on vaccines was unwise.

"It's unlikely that we'll find a perfect vaccination that will protect everybody 100%," said Chris Butler, a primary care professor at Oxford University.

"(Some) people will still be getting this acute illness, (so) finding treatments ... will continue to be important."

Environment Minister George Eustice told Sky News on Wednesday that a vaccine would be the answer to the COVID-19 crisis, but that Bingham's Lancet analysis was "probably right."

Bingham also cautioned that the global manufacturing capacity for vaccines was vastly inadequate for the billions of doses that were needed, and that Britain's manufacturing capability to date had been "equally scarce".

With over 900,000 infections and more than 45,000 deaths, Britain's COVID-19 epidemic has been one of the world's deadliest, and on Tuesday daily fatalities hit their highest level since May.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is using a strategy of local lockdowns to try and contain its second wave, which reports in the Telegraph newspaper said the government was expecting to be more deadly than the first.
(Reuters)

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Features

Four years after leaving, Mia adapts to life in Gibraltar

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Local News

Compulsory masks and screening at entry points as Govt tightens measures to combat Covid-19 

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Restoring habitats could save a fifth of species from climate risks, says report

29th October 2020

Features
Five strange things that happen to your body during exercise

29th October 2020

Features
Queues for international driving permits

28th October 2020

Features
Think green on Halloween, conservationists urge

28th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020