Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Under-21s Begin Group B Campaign Against Bulgaria

By Stephen Ignacio
4th September 2025

Drawn into Group B of the UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifiers, Gibraltar will start their campaign this Friday against Bulgaria at the Georgi Benkovski Stadium in Pazardzhik.
Gibraltar find themselves in a challenging group featuring Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Scotland, Czechia, and Portugal, with the latter being the clear favourites.
The Gibraltar U21s have previously faced Bulgaria twice—losing once and drawing once—conceding a total of six goals and scoring just once.
Head coach Victor Ochello has faced a difficult selection process, with the senior team increasingly integrating younger players, leaving a smaller pool to choose from. Many players have either moved up the ranks or become ineligible due to age, meaning this campaign will feature several new faces in the starting eleven.
Gibraltar will also host Czechia at the Europa Sports Complex on Tuesday, 9 September, with a 1:00 PM kick-off. This match is expected to be a tough test for the team in front of their home supporters. However, attention may be divided, as the senior team face the Faroe Islands on Monday evening, just a day before the Under-21s’ home fixture.

Most Read

Major new data centre will attract £1.8bn investment, positioning Gib as strategic hub for AI future

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Unite postpones strike and will ballot members after agreement with Govt 

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Enforcement action taken to recover outstanding tax arrears

Tue 2nd Sep, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sir Keir Starmer and Pedro Sanchez to boost UK/Spain trade cooperation in London meeting

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sanchez praises Starmer for leadership on Gib deal as UK and Spain relaunch ‘old friendship’

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Fall to Harsh Penalty in 99th International Match Against Albania

4th September 2025

Sports
Win Your Place, Warns Wiseman as Door Opens for Youth

4th September 2025

Sports
With Fans Closer, Players Hope for Greater Inspiration

4th September 2025

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps not quite the minnows

4th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025