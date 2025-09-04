Under-21s Begin Group B Campaign Against Bulgaria

Drawn into Group B of the UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifiers, Gibraltar will start their campaign this Friday against Bulgaria at the Georgi Benkovski Stadium in Pazardzhik.

Gibraltar find themselves in a challenging group featuring Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Scotland, Czechia, and Portugal, with the latter being the clear favourites.

The Gibraltar U21s have previously faced Bulgaria twice—losing once and drawing once—conceding a total of six goals and scoring just once.

Head coach Victor Ochello has faced a difficult selection process, with the senior team increasingly integrating younger players, leaving a smaller pool to choose from. Many players have either moved up the ranks or become ineligible due to age, meaning this campaign will feature several new faces in the starting eleven.

Gibraltar will also host Czechia at the Europa Sports Complex on Tuesday, 9 September, with a 1:00 PM kick-off. This match is expected to be a tough test for the team in front of their home supporters. However, attention may be divided, as the senior team face the Faroe Islands on Monday evening, just a day before the Under-21s’ home fixture.