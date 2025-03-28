Unexpected Win For Bayside Reserves In Division Two Play Off Semis

Bayside Reserves, placed fourth in the eight-team Division Two regular season table with eight wins and six defeats, recorded a hard fought and unexpected win over Europa Valmar Reserves, who finished first with a 12-2 record. Unexpected because they had lost both regular season matches between the two by 22 and 34 points, but matches are won on the day, not on statistical data, and, on this showing, Bayside Reserves can go all the way to win the title.

In the other semi-final, Bavaria Blue Stars Giants beat Hercules Reserves.

The second match in the best-of-three series will be played early next week.

The semi finals in the u16 and u12 are also under way, with results according to form.

GBL leaders Europa Valmar beat Bayside, who now need to win their two remaining matches - against Bavaria Blue Stars and RCA Bricklayers - to finish third and so avoid the Play-in between 4th and 5th, which will decide the four teams that dispute the Play-offs for the title of Gibraltar Basketball League Champions 2025.

The u14 Girls League regular season ended with Hercules Gators beating hitherto unbeaten leaders Bayside by 6 points to share top spot, but Bayside hold on to first place on head-to-head, having won the first round match by 11.

FULL RESULTS

GBL

Europa Valmar 86 (Dylan Gomez 19, Mo El Yettefti 17, Javi Guerra 17, Sam Buxton 11, Gustavo Guerra 10) - Bayside 73 (Jamie Mesilio 23, Michael Rodriguez 21, Louis Davies 10).

DIVISION TWO

Quarter-final: Hercules Reserves 68 (Alvaro Poyatos 14, JM Camacho 14, Juandi Camacho 12) - Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves 61 (Callum Baig 15, Sam Serrano 13, David Pacheco 10);

Semi-finals (match 1): Bayside Reserves 61 (Mesilio 24, Stefan Tellez 15, Danny Cassaglia 10) - Europa Valmar Reserves 55 (El Yettefti 22, Carter Newsome 16);

Bavaria Blue Stars Giants 75 (Rafa Aradas 28, Alex Garcia 25) - Hercules Reserves 53 (Poyatos 14, Naim Gharbaoui 13).

UNDER 18

Semi-finals (match 1): Europa Valmar 55 (Pablo Postigo 18, Marco O’Connor 15, Enrique Navarro 10) - Bayside 48 (Lee Davis 13, Kingsley Sylvester 13, Javi Felice 12);

Bavaria Blue Stars 100 (Jonathan Teuma 32, Theo Dalmedo 29) - Deloitte Dragons 26 (Matthew Byrne 15).

UNDER 16

Semi-finals (match 1): Bavaria Blue Stars 82 (Oliver Lines 22, Javier Andrews 16, Ben Lejeune 12, Shae Felice 11) - Bayside 42 (Evan Cocklan 17, Aiden Barbara 10);

Hercules Gators 64 (Julek Wojniak 18, Mark Danino 11) - Europa Valmar 37 (James McCarthy 13).

UNDER 12

Semi-finals (match 1): Hercules Gators 73 (Michael Cassaglia 32, Alex Trinidad 17, Kyle Foley 10) - Europa Valmar 18;

Bayside 66 (George Bear 18, Neal Perez 14, Ryan Cornelio 13, Jarel Pareja 11) - Bavaria Blue Stars 28 (Nolan Romero 10).

WOMEN’S DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE

Med Fever 51 (Brylee Costa 16, Briella Bagu 15) - Liberty Rocks 43 (Tasnim El Yettefti Hamdan 21).

UNDER 14 GIRLS

Bavaria Blue Stars 46 (Eva Debono 14) - Europa Valmar 19 (Adriana Hernandez 19);

Hercules Gators 48 (Noa Aranzana 28, Briella Bagu 16) - Bayside 42 (Ava Perez 29);

Bayside 75 (Ella Savignon 24, Perez 23, Erin Doherty 14, Alyssa Lavagna 10) - Europa Valmar 20.